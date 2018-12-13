Khwaja brothers remanded to NAB for 10 days

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday granted 10-day physical remand of former PML-N ministers Kh Saad Rafique and his brother Kh Salman Rafique to the National Accountability Bureau, both accused in Paragon Housing scam.

The NAB officials produced Khwaja brothers before the court of accountability judge Syed Najamul Hassan amid tight security as the heavy contingents of police had cordoned off the accountability court premises. Adjacent roads of judicial complex where the accountability court is located were closed for traffic.

The NAB’s prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua implored the court to grant 15-day physical remand of Khwaja brothers. The prosecutor informed the court that both the brothers were arrested under Section 9/A of 1999 NAB Ordinance. The prosecutor alleged that Saad Rafique in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia started a housing project Air Avenue which was an illegal housing society and later changed into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The prosecutor argued that both the accused Saad and Salman in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt defrauded a large number of members of the housing society. He further added that Saad Rafique opened a company ‘Executive Builders’ in his and his wife’s name, later changed into Paragon and withdrew a large sum of amount from the account of Executive Builders. The prosecutor said more than 90 complainants have approached the NAB from whom Khwaja brothers had taken money but didn’t allot them plots. Accused Khwaja brothers embezzled the illegal housing society projects funds for personal gains and were collecting heavy amounts despite clear direction from the LDA that the Society is illegal, the prosecutor added. The prosecutor informed the court that Saad got allocated 40 kanals of plots against his and his brother’s name. They, by allegedly misusing their government position, extended the project illegally and benefited by selling many commercial plots amounting to billions of rupees. Moreover, those plots were not property of Paragon Housing Society, he added.

To corroborate NAB’s stance, prosecutor also produced a statement of one Shahid Butt. The prosecutor informed the court that Shahid Butt is a partner of a block in the Paragon scheme and has admitted in his statement that Saad used to attend every meeting of Paragon administrators.

On this, the judge intervened and asked the NAB’s prosecutor to submit a handwritten statement of Shahid Butt. The judge showed his reservation on Shahid Butt’s statement saying that it seems as it was written by the NAB itself. The judge also warned the NAB’s prosecutor to not put words in mouth of Shahid Butt.

The NAB’s prosecutor rescued himself from this awkward situation by informing the court about the statement recorded by Qaiser Amin Butt before a magisterial court. The prosecutor said Qaiser in his statement has claimed that Khwaja brothers are co-owners of Paragon Housing Society along with Nadeem Zia as their front man.

Advocate Amjad Parvez, who is also counsel of Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scam, represented Khwaja brothers during the hearing.

Khwaja’s counsel informed the court that his clients are fully cooperating with the NAB’s investigators and appeared before Combined Investigations Team for six times.

On this, the judge inquired NAB’s counsel whether Khwaja brothers cooperated with the NAB investigators? the prosecutor endorsed the claim.

Amjad further argued that politically-motivated cases were framed against his clients in the era of dictator Musharraf, and the NAB probed those cases for three years but didn’t find anything against them. He said the incumbent cases against his clients are nothing but political victimisation. He said Khwaja brothers have nothing to with Paragon Housing scheme. Moreover, the Paragon project was built 15 years ago but not a single document has been found that proves that his clients are the owners of the project.

Meanwhile, Saad complained to the judge of conditions in the NAB’s judicial lock-up. He informed that bolts of washroom are missing and meals from his home are not allowed.

On this, the judge directed the NAB officials to address the grievance of Saad and submit a written assurance in this connection. The court after hearing arguments of both parties reserved judgment on remand matter for a while. Later, the court granted 10 days physical remand of both brothers instead of 15 days demanded by the NAB. The court has directed NAB officials to produce investigation report till that date on next hearing.