Langer ready for pacey track in Perth

PERTH, Australia: Australia coach Justin Langer said Wednesday he expected a pacey wicket at the new Perth Stadium for the second Test against India and declared “pretty boy” captain Tim Paine “ready to go” despite injury.

Australia are looking to avenge a 31-run defeat in Adelaide to level the four-Test series but Langer admitted there was some uncertainty over the surface in Perth.

The Test will be the first played at the new stadium and Langer said it appeared the wicket was similar to the fast track which made its predecessor, the WACA, a haven for pace bowlers. “I’m really fascinated and can’t wait to see what the wicket brings,” he told reporters. “There’s only been one four-day game in its history.

“I went and watched a bit of the NSW versus WA game — there was certainly some pace and bounce there. We’ve also seen some pace and bounce in it during the one-dayers and T20 game.”

But he said neither team would know how the drop-in pitch plays in Test conditions until the match begins on Friday.