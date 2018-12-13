AIOU research repository got operational

Islamabad : A most modern repository of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has got operational to support academicians and students in undertaking their research-based academic work.

It is part of the University’s Central Library set up at its main Campus that is open to educational institutions, other than the AIOU. According to the Library's Incharge Muhmmad Umar Khan, the repository contains a wide-range of collection of research journals and theses. It meets the academic needs of research scholars and students of MPhil and PhD.