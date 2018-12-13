Promoted

LAHORE: Lahore police promoted 49 head constables and assistant sub-inspectors through a promotion board. A meeting in this regard was held here. SSP Administration Muntazir Mehdi presided over the meeting. SSP Operations Captain(r) Mustansir Feroze also attended the meeting at board member. The promotion board considered cases of promotions of head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. Twenty-three ASIs were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector while 26 head constables were promoted to the rank of ASI.