Teacher ‘kidnapped’ by BZU students over eve-teasing released

MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) students allegedly kidnapped a university lecturer for teasing the girls but released him later on the intervention of the varsity administration on Wednesday.

The BZU administration said that the Department of Agriculture Forestry’s lecturer Wasif Nauman Ansari went missing on Wednesday. His family reportedly came to know that six men ina car kidnapped him when he was returning home and took him to some undisclosed location.

The agriculture department students said the lecturer was allegedly involved in teasing the department girls. A few members of the People’s Students Federation forbade him a couple of days back but the lecturer continued teasing the girls. On Wednesday, two cars intercepted Ansari on his way back home. Witnesses said that six men in the car abducted him at gunpoint. The university administration reported the abduction at police emergency number 15 and contacted the PSF leadership for recovery of the lecturer. The PSF leadership safely recovered the lecturer and handed him over to the university administration.

The complainant has surrendered from further proceeding and he had withdrawn his complaint after the lecturer’s recovery. On the other hand, police narrated another story. The City Police spokesperson said the five kidnappers kidnapped Ansari and they were managing to escape when the police intercepted the car and safely recovered the lecturer.