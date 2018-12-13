Starc seeks rhythm as Paine rests finger

PERTH: A firm handshake from the banned batsman Cameron Bancroft was the extent of the Australian captain Tim Paine’s activity at training on Tuesday, but rather more was undertaken by Mitchell Starc as the only member of the “big three”, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, to bowl.

While Paine, the coach Justin Langer and the bowling coach David Saker have all sung his praises, the sight of Starc bowling apart from Hazlewood and Cummins was the strongest sign yet that his form and function need significant improvement to reach the desired level in the second Test.

Recorded by two cameras, one fixed in the umpire’s spot and another hovering in a drone overhead, Starc bowled for an extended period in the centre of the WACA Ground alongside Peter Siddle and Mitchell Marsh.

“Yeah quick, he bowled pretty well,” the opener Marcus Harris said.“There was obviously a bit of talk about him after the game but I thought he bowled pretty well during the game and he’s felt like he was in good rhythm out there before. I’m sure he’s ready and raring to go for Friday.”