Thu Dec 13, 2018
AFP
December 13, 2018

French court rejects sentences for helping ‘migrants’

World

PARIS: A top French appeals court on Wednesday overturned the suspended prison terms handed to two activists for helping migrants who entered the country illegally.

It was the first such ruling since the Constitutional Court, which evaluates the validity of French laws, determined in July that people could not be prosecuted for so-called "crimes of solidarity".

Cedric Herrou, an olive farmer in southern France who has made a point of helping migrants crossing the border from Italy, was given a four-month suspended sentence in August 2017.

