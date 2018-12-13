Wrong answer

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) conducts various screening tests for competitive exams on an annual basis. Unfortunately, it continues to make mistakes every year. Recently, the SPSC conducted a screening test for the combined competitive exams (CCE) for 2019 on December 9. Of the hundred multiple-choice questions set for the exam, incorrect options were given for two questions. It is disappointing to see an authorised body make such glaring mistakes.

There is a dire need for the SPSC to review these lapses and prevent them from occurring with regularity. In addition, it must award grace marks all candidates who took the test on December 9 for each wrong question. The SPSC should also work towards introducing reforms that can help streamline its overall operations. This will help the body place the necessary checks and balances to avoid such mistakes in the future.

Assad Ali Lund

Jamshoro