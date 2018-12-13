Water worries

We often fail to take proper measures at the right time to conserve our natural resources. The water shortage that has gripped the country serves as a testament to this belief. Water is a vital natural resource. A grave water scarcity is likely to impact the entire world in drastic ways. Although Pakistan is confronting a number of issues, the water shortage is arguably the most daunting challenge. Pakistan needs to brace itself for the challenges that could result from water scarcity.

There are a number of reasons for the water shortage in Pakistan. Before we point a finger at our government and other relevant authorities, we must recognise our own careless approach towards conserving water. We don’t seem to be taking the right measures while using water for household activities. With the rise in the country’s population, the demand for water has also grown. Constructing new dams, planting trees and responsible water usage at the household level could help us address this problem.

Maheen Yousuf

Karachi