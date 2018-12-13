Government employee, accomplice involved in bike thefts arrested

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a government employee and his companion for stealing motorcycles.

Addressing a press conference at the ACLC office, the force’s chief SSP Munir Shaikh said the suspects Sajid Khan Bashir, a government employee, and his accomplice Aqib Ali, a mechanic, were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Paposh Nagar, Nazimabad.

According to the SSP, Bashir used to steal motorcycles from various localities of the city and later handed them over to Ali. “After stealing new motorcycles, they used to fit their spare and body parts into old motorcycles, making them brand new, and would then throw the chassis and engine numbers into a Nullah,” he explained.

He added that they were involved in the theft of more than 50 motorcycles. The police also claimed to have recovered at least 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Gang busted

Meanwhile, the District Central police busted a six-member gang comprised of underage individuals involved in stealing motorcycles. According to police officials, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Sir Syed area. The gang members, who are between 14 to 18 years old, were identified as Amir Haider, Saleem, Khairullah, Kamran, Khan Wali and Shahzad.

They were involved in various cases of motorcycle theft in parts of District Central. Police have also recovered nine motorcycles and two pistols from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation is underway.