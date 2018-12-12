close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
December 12, 2018

SSGC decision to halt gas supply irks CNG bodies

National

MR
Monitoring Report
December 12, 2018

KARACHI: CNG associations on Tuesday said they would carry out protest after the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh.

The SSGC spokesperson in a statement Tuesday said supply to CNG stations will be discontinued for an indefinite period of time, reported Geo News. A representative of a CNG association said that the protest will be carried out on Wednesday outside the SSGC office against the repeated supply halt.

The associations further threatened to block the city’s main artery Shahrah-e-Faisal if supply was not resumed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan