Violators of child labour ban to face action: CM

LAHORE: Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Chief Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday.

On the occasion, different steps were discussed to provide relief to the people. The chief minister said that provision of essential items will be ensured at Sunday Bazaars on fixed rates. A ban has been imposed on child labour at the stalls of Sunday Bazaars and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation. Child labour is a violation of law, he added. He said that big stores are bound to sell essential items according to DC rates. The chief minister directed to immediately remove the DC counters at big stores and added that buyers will be able to purchase essential items at DC rates in such stores. This step will provide relief to the people, he added. He directed Akram Chaudhry to visit big stores and ensure that essential items are sold according to DC rates. He said that special attention should be paid to the security of Sunday Bazaars adding that parking arrangements should also be ensured along with maintaining a smooth flow of traffic. He said that ministers should also visit Sunday Bazaars and markets in their respective areas to monitor the provision of essentials items at fixed rates. He made it clear that no relief will be given to those responsible for creating artificial price-hike adding that they deserve punishment. People will not be left at the mercy of profiteers at any cost, he concluded.

Akram Chaudhry apprised the Chief Minister of his inspections of various Sunday Bazaars. performance: Usman Buzdar held meetings with different people coming from various districts. He listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions to redress grievances of the visiting public.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that solving the people’s problems is his strong commitment. He said that liaison with the people will be strengthened with every passing time and no one will be allowed to create hurdles to the solution of genuine problems of the people. He said that performance of the PTI government is much better than the previous rulers. Foundation of a New Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and midnight oil is burnt to come up to the expectations to the people. He said zero-tolerance has been adopted against corruption and reiterated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost. The corrupt mafia will meet its logical end, he added.