December 12, 2018
PPP leader accuses NAB of victimisation

National

BR
Bureau report
December 12, 2018

PESHAWAR: PPP provincial president Humayun Khan on Tuesday accused the NAB of subjecting leaders of opposition parties to political victimisation and double standards in dealing cases of the ruling party and opposition. “The one-sided accountability of opposition parties and actions of the NAB against leaders of opposition parties are making the accountability body controversial,” he told a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club.

The PPP leader condemned summoning PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Land Company case, saying the land was acquired in 1989. He said that Bilawal Bhutto was just one year old when the land was purchased and calling in him in the case was the worse example of political victimisation. The PPP leader said the land was purchased through courts and no irregularity was made.

