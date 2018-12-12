Alternative to vendors

The Khanna Pul interchange is nearing completion which will help the traffic on the Islamabad Highway to flow more easily. However, the ongoing construction has displaced a large number of fruit and vegetable sellers who used to earn their livelihood in the area.

It is suggested that a fruit and vegetable market be set up near the interchange so that these vendors may continue to earn their living and support their families.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad