Alternative to vendors

The Khanna Pul interchange is nearing completion which will help the traffic on the Islamabad Highway to flow more easily. However, the ongoing construction has displaced a large number of fruit and vegetable sellers who used to earn their livelihood in the area.
It is suggested that a fruit and vegetable market be set up near the interchange so that these vendors may continue to earn their living and support their families.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
