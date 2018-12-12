close
December 12, 2018
December 12, 2018

Alternative to vendors

Newspost

December 12, 2018

The Khanna Pul interchange is nearing completion which will help the traffic on the Islamabad Highway to flow more easily. However, the ongoing construction has displaced a large number of fruit and vegetable sellers who used to earn their livelihood in the area.

It is suggested that a fruit and vegetable market be set up near the interchange so that these vendors may continue to earn their living and support their families.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

