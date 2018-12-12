Amin moves into under-16 final

KARACHI: Amin Shafi moved into the final of under-16 singles in the NBP National Tennis Championship at Creek Club on Tuesday.

In the semi-final, he thrashed Samad 6-0, 6-0 to reach the final. Earlier, Taha Aman beat Asad Bachani from Hyderabad 6-2, 6-4 in their quarter-final. Mahatir Muhammad smashed Muneer Darbari 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-final of under-12 singles.

In the quarter-finals of men’s singles, Farhan Altaf beat Noor-e-Mustafa 6-1, 6-1; Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad won against Sheeraz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; and Parbhat Kumar defeated Hasheesh Kumar 7-5, 6-4.

Farooq overpowered Farhan Khalil 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the under-14 quarter-final. In the second round of under-18 singles, Parbhat won against Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Amin Shafi thrashed Shehzad Bachani from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh beat Noor-e-Mustafa 6-3, 6-3, and Zubair Raja defeated M Ali 6-3, 6-3.

In the first round of 35 singles, Asad Ali Bhagat thrashed Mustafa Burney 6-0, 6-1; Rafi Darbari from Hyderabad beat Naveed 6-3, 6-1; and Faisal Taha defeated Aftab Khan 6-3, 6-2.