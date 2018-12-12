Gas supply suspended

LAHORE: Supply of natural gas to industrial sector and compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in the Punjab, including federal capital and pothohar region, is being suspended for 24 hours from Wednesday’s (today).

Sources said on Tuesday CNG filling stations are completely closed for 24 hours from 12am on December 12.

The operation of industrial sector will adversely be affected due to gas suspension.

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), in a statement, said supply of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) will considerably be reduced due to maintenance/outage of Engro Terminal.

Therefore, industrial units including zero-rated export oriented industry will face cut in gas supply.

SNGPL formally elaborated about the closure of gas supply.

The gas utility’s spokesman said RLNG supplies to the industrial and CNG sectors will remain suspended for 24 hours starting from 12:00 am on Wednesday keeping in view the considerable reduction in RLNG supplies due to one day outage of Engro terminal for undertaking maintenance activities.

Sources said textile industry having alternative fuel choice in the form of electricity and other backup arrangements will likely to continue operation.

CNG stations will, however, be closed completely. The fertiliser plants, especially running on mixed RLNG and local gas, may face low pressure due to low supplies.

Things will improve from Thursday as far as supply of natural gas is concerned.

The domestic and commercial consumers are already facing low pressure of gas, causing severe inconvenience for them.