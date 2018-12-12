Rupee stable

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in a dull trading session on Tuesday, dealers said. It ended unchanged at 138.89 against the greenback in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee gained 20 paisas against the dollar. It closed at 139.50 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 139.70. “The currency market may come under pressure next week, as the country has to pay off IMF debt,” a dealer said.