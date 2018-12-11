close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Asad warns MPs against using derogatory words in NA

National

December 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday took exception to the remarks of PTI legislator Raja Riaz against the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and expunged his remarks.

The speaker also warned all the legislators against using derogatory words against each other.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak also did not like the remarks and said use of such remarks in the House should be avoided.

As Shahbaz Sharif enter the House amid loud desk-thumping by the opposition members, Raja Riaz on a point of order passed derogatory remarks which were expunged by the speaker.

Speaker Asad Qaiser warned that he will not tolerate such remarks. PML-N parliamentary leader Rana Tanveer Hussain protested against the remarks.

He said it had been agreed in the House Business Committee that no such remarks would be made in the House which would spoil the atmosphere but it seemed the PTI legislators had no other agenda.

