RPPs reference

Project GM turns approver against Pervaiz Ashraf

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Co-accused in rental power projects (RPPs) scam, General Manager Sahiwal-Multan Rental Power Project has become approver against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday requested the accountability court to include GM Sahiwal-Multan RPP Rana Amjad in witnesses list after evicting his name from the suspects.

The accountability court has accepted the NAB request to include Rana Amjad in witnesses list after evicting his name from the suspects .The co-accused Rana Amjad has denied all charges against him filed in the reference. The NAB has also decided to file interim reference against Pervaiz Ashraf.

The Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir has directed the NAB to file the reference till next hearing scheduled on December 21.

Pervaiz Ashraf is accused of misusing authority during his tenure as minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the cabinet for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7 percent to 14 percent, amounting to about Rs22 billion. Pervaiz Ashraf served as prime minister from June 22, 2012 to March 15, 2013.