Guideline for protection of HR defenders launched

Islamabad : Providing a framework to ensure security of human rights defenders (HRDs), the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) launched ‘Policy Guidelines for the Protection of HRDs’ on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The policy guideline highlights the possible dangers faced by those who advocate and defend human rights and defines the rights of human rights defenders including right of civic space, right to assembly, right to information and legal protection etc. The document also suggests welfare package for the families of human rights defenders who have lost their lives in protecting and advocating for the basic human rights.

NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan launched the guideline which will be shared with the government for future policy making and implementation. The purpose of the guidelines is to ensure the safety of HRDs and enabling them to carry on their activities in a conducive environment which is crucial for protection and enforcement of human rights in the country, he added.

Speaking on this occasion, he reaffirmed that the primary responsibility for the protection of HRDs rests with the State, which must respect, protect and take all steps to enforce human rights and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

The function, jointly organized by NCHR and Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN), was attended by the representatives of civil society from all over the country, parliamentarians, diplomats, human rights activists and media.

“I am happy that these guidelines are being launched on 70th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 20thanniversary of UN Declaration for Human Rights Defenders,” he added.

He said the Commission has developed these Policy Guidelines in collaboration with Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN), which is a national network of HRDs in Pakistan. PHRDN, its provincial chapters and the NCHR and its provincial chapters held consultations on HRD protection in federal and all provincial capitals, engaged with over 400 representatives of civil society organizations and other stakeholders including the key government departments.

The European Union (EU) Ambassador said that human rights are not a Western agenda but all these rights are including in Pakistan constitution. We raise rights because we believe that human rights are necessary for a stable society. We need human rights in all over the world.

Senator Sana Jamali said that awareness about human rights is required in the society. MNA Lal Malhi said that the PTI government is committed to the human rights and would support the work done by the human rights defenders.

Members of NCHR Anis Haroon, Fazaila Alyani, Dr. A. H. Nayyar, Shafique Chaudhry, and Ali Palh form Sindh also spoke on the occasion.