Making Islamabad secure, drug free city top priority: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high level meeting in Central Police Office, which was also participated by DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (SB) Mujahid Akbar, SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (SB) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan and others.

The IGP highlighted importance of preventive measures, wherein Counter Terrorism Force, Operations Division and Special Branch should prepare a coordinated plan for elimination of crime and making Islamabad a secure city. He further directed the DIG (Operations) to launch Intelligence Based Operations immediately which might be proof as a catalyst to thwart any untoward incident.

He further directed Operations Division to beef up security of police pickets (nakas). The officers/officials should be sensitised about current security situation in the Country.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan maintained that continuous campaign against drugs mafia should be continued, as it will ensure future of new generation. He also ordered that mock exercises on fortnight basis should be continued in addition to the ongoing stop and search operations in the capital.

He further maintained standby reserves fully equi-pped with anti-riot gear should always be readily available on round the clock basis in order to meet any kind of contingency.