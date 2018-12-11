close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
AFP
December 11, 2018

SL’s ousted PM sets deadline to end crisis

World

AFP
December 11, 2018

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s ousted prime minister promised on Monday to bring tens of thousands of supporters to the capital next week for a massive demonstration unless President Maithripala Sirisena reinstated him imminently.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose dismissal in October plunged Sri Lanka into crisis, said he still commanded the support of parliament and Sirisena had until Friday to recognise that. Sri Lanka has been trapped in a bitter power feud since Sirisena replaced Wickremesinghe with Mahinda Rajapakse, a controversial former strongman leader.

Parliament has twice voted against Rajapakse but Sirisena has refused to reinstate his former ally Wickremesinghe -- even if he has the numbers on the floor. The country’s Supreme Court is ruling this week on whether Sirisena’s sacking of parliament in November was unconstitutional.

Wickremesinghe -- who is confident of a ruling against Sirisena -- said tens of thousands of the party faithful would rally in Colombo if the president did not heed the court. "After the court ruling, we will launch our "People Power’ campaign to force the president to end the crisis," he said in a statement.

