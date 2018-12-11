A clerical error

This refers to the letter ‘The issue of arrears’ (December 8) by Hadi Paracha. Due to clerical error, the billing data was not timely posted resulting in the customer’s inconvenience.

PTCL has rectified the issue and the customer is now satisfied. It is also taking measures to streamline the process to avoid such instances in the future.

Fariha Tahir Shah

PTCL