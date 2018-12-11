close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Exam stress

Newspost

December 11, 2018

In order to ensure that students get good grades or high percentage, we are unintentionally putting a lot of pressure on students. Exam stress and anxiety have taken a toll on a student’s physical and mental health. Some students, who are unable to handle the stress, at times, end up taking their own lives.

A report card can’t decide the abilities and capabilities of a student. This is injustice with those students who are creative and smart, but feel nervous and hesitate while giving the exam. There should be new methods that can be introduced to assess students’ learning outcomes.

Sadia Noor

Shikarpur

