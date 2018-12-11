Punjab govt asked not to slash health budget

LAHORE: Legislators across the divide in Punjab Assembly have demanded the government that health sector budget should not be cut down after overall curtailment of development budget by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its maiden provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

In a general discussion on health sector initiatives by the PTI government, the legislators from the both the sides demanded the government that the health sector budget should not be cut down as number of epidemic diseases such as hepatitis, Tuberculoses (TB) and others are on the rise.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid opening the discussion on the floor of the house said the Punjab government was going to launch health cards initiative from January 2019 from the four districts of south Punjab, including Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargrah and Multan. Later, this initiative would be expanded to all 36 districts of the Punjab and 10 million families would be given the health cards which will benefit 40 million or 70 percent population, she said.

She said that the government would also start three new nursing colleges, operational 200 basic health units and would appoint forensic experts in the hospitals. The government has already vaccinated polio vaccine to 20 million kids.

The PTI has focused on achieving 25 to 30 percent of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the completion of its five-year tenure while the previous government had failed to achieve Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Pakistan is signatory of both SDGs and MDGs, she mentioned.

Khalil Tahir Sindhu, former health minister of Punjab in PML-N tenure, said that opposition was with government on health issues and budget. He said health budget should not be cut down. He clarified that Health Cards initiative was launched by Shahbaz Sharif and spread to 32 districts while appreciated the PTI for continuing it. He said the common issues such as health and education sectors should not be made controversial. Further, the good work of any government should be appreciated, he said adding that Punjab Forensic Lab the largest in Asia, Dengue Control also done by Shahbaz Sharif.

Mian Shafi Muhammad, a PTI MPA, demanded lower down the cost of private medical practices as government hospitals cater only 30 percent of population. He mentioned that out of total patients visited India for medical treatment last year 20 percent were from Pakistan. Further, he stressed the need for strictly implementing the biometric attendance of doctors and other staff in the hospitals to improve the health services in government hospitals. He said that the health minister should ensure 35 percent of medicine quota for South Punjab, besides special designated prayer areas for females in all hospitals.

Makhdoom Usman Mehmood pointed out that increase in number of hepatitis C patients was alarmingly in South Punjab, whereas treasury showed non seriousness in general discussion as number of treasury members was gossiping. He highlighted availability of Aquaf 20-acre land in Shahbazpur Rahimyar Khan for construction of 500 beds District Headquarters Hospital.

Dr Mazhar Iqbal said the PTI government did nothing in 100 days as it had promised to give health policy. He appreciated the past governments, including Pervaiz Elahi and Shahbaz Sharif good initiatives for health sector. He said spending on health sector was continuous process while a doctor should not be held responsible for a delivery outside the hospitals as doctors have nothing to do with such incidents. Further, he stressed the need of creating awareness among public about medical health care besides security and respect of doctors. He also suggested revising the Punjab Health Care Commission.

Samawia Tahir suggested availability of free vaccination for hepatitis along with early availability of hepatitis test reports which took three months. She also called for creating awareness among the public about the Punjab Healthcare Commission as it was made for the public benefits.

Zakia Shahnawaz criticising the treasury members suggested that it should change the habit of allegations. Rather, she said that Shahbaz Sharif had done a lot for health sector while a lot have to be done. She demanded that health budget should not be slashed and announced government support for health sector initiatives. She also asked the health minister reconsider before firing the contractual paramedical staff in Punjab hospitals that how they will meet their needs of life in case of they got unemployed. Talking about stunted growth of kids, she said every government does sincere efforts for better work while Shahbaz Sharif had also done so. So legislators should appreciate the good work as Yasmin Rashid is also doing hard work for health sector, she added.

Waris Kallu stressed the need of changing centralised policy in health sector. He suggested banning private practice of public sector professors. He said that these professors get fame from public sector hospitals and earn money by establishing their private hospitals and practices.

Mumtaz Chand from Sadiqabad pointed out non availability of snake-biting vaccination in that area which was causing deaths in case of untoward incident. Zainab Umair suggested medical checkup of the kids in government schools and underprivileged kids. Further, she also suggested initiating a food stamp programme in such schools with the support of local donors and philanthropists.