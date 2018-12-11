No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has issued a strict warning to all the petrol pumps’ owners to stop selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets.

He issued this warning on Monday in response to a letter written by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Javed Ali Mahar. The letter said: “It is stated that use of safety helmet by motorcycle riders is statutory obligatory under section 89-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965. The traffic police is making strenuous efforts to enforce it through regular action and special drives.”

It added: “However, it has been observed that despite regular drives by the traffic police against helmet violation, motorcyclists still ride without helmets, resulting in serious accidents and life loss. The above violation requires additional check measures in addition to the action by the traffic police on helmet violation.

In view of above mentioned problem, it is requested to direct the owners of all petrol pumps/filling stations not to sell fuel to motorcyclists riding motorcycle without helmet. An early action in this regard will be highly appreciated.”

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also wrote a letter to Mahar about traffic rules violation.

“It has been observed that there are a number of vehicles plying on streets of Karachi without any proof of ownership and driven on open letters. This tendency needs to be discouraged to push the actual owners of the vehicles to get their vehicles registered in their own name. Use of vehicles on open letters not only encourages criminal act but on the other hand brings loss to government exchequers,” the letter said.