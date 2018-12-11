Action to clear KCR route of encroachments begins

Anti-encroachment staffers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) started an operation on Monday for the removal of encroachments from along both tracks of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

A spokesman for the KMC said traders running shops along the route did not oppose the crackdown. During the operation, a large number of encroachments, including cabins, hotels and tea stalls, were removed by using heavy machinery and people were warned not to occupy footpaths and roads; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

He added that the KMC had also started lifting debris lying on roads and streets of the city. Meanwhile, hundreds of illegal shops and other structures were razed during operations in Sohrab Goth's Al-Asif Square and Baldia Town. The drive also reached North Karachi and illegal structures were razed from Sector 11-1.

Director General Karachi Development Authority Samiuddin Siddiqui, who was supervising the operation, said the drive would continue without any discrimination.

Alternative shops

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said over 1,455 shops had been arranged in the markets being run by the KMC for shopkeepers affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

Talking to a delegation of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI), led by its chief Atique Mir, at the KMC head office, he said they would hand over the alternative shops to 1,455 traders soon through balloting, while the remaining displaced traders would also be given alternative places for their businesses after the approval of a summary submitted to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard.

A delegation of the Lea Market Traders’ Association said they were ready to vacate their shops voluntarily, but a survey of the area should be done again. The mayor made a committee comprising officials of the KMC’s estate department and focal persons of the association concerned and directed them to conduct a survey of the market and the surrounding areas from December 11 (today).

He said the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of commercial activities from footpaths, parks and roads. Mir said there were 936 shopkeepers in the Lea Market and they all were ready to cooperate with the KMC, adding that they were satisfied by an assurance given by the mayor.