UIC, DIB launch joint venture

LAHORE: The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited (UIC) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has launched a joint venture to facilitate travel and cargo industry, a statement said on Monday.

Dubai Islamic Bank CEO Junaid Ahmed assured travel and cargo fraternity that the two organisations would provide best financial solutions for the betterment and facilitation of travel and cargo trade.

Sardar Rafiq Khan from travel and cargo trade sector presented award to UIC CEO Shakil Ahmed in recognition of his services, while Polani and Hanif Rinch presented appreciation award to Mian M A Shahid.