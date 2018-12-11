close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

UIC, DIB launch joint venture

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

LAHORE: The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited (UIC) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has launched a joint venture to facilitate travel and cargo industry, a statement said on Monday.

Dubai Islamic Bank CEO Junaid Ahmed assured travel and cargo fraternity that the two organisations would provide best financial solutions for the betterment and facilitation of travel and cargo trade.

Sardar Rafiq Khan from travel and cargo trade sector presented award to UIC CEO Shakil Ahmed in recognition of his services, while Polani and Hanif Rinch presented appreciation award to Mian M A Shahid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business