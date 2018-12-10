Bid to smuggle timber foiled

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan police have seized a huge quantity of high quality timber being smuggled to parts of country from Swat, an official said on Sunday.

“We have seized a truck loaded with high quality Deodar beams and arrested three smugglers,” Salman Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.

He said that timber which was illegal chopped off from forests in Swat was being smuggled through a truck but was seized. “The smugglers had kept wooden beams beneath animal fodder sacks to elude police,” he added.