Conversation on WCLA restoration projects

LAHORE: Institute for Art and Culture arranged an enlightening conversation about restoration and conservation projects of the historic walled city of Lahore in its weekly session of cultural talks.

Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari briefed the participants about the restoration and conservation efforts of the WCLA in the Walled City of Lahore. These include Shahi Hamam, Masjid Wazir Khan, Royal Trail, Picture Wall, Barood Khana, Royal Kitchens and others.

The session was attended by IAC Vice-Chancellor Prof Sajida Vandal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pervaiz Vandal, Head Cultural Talk Committee Professor Shah Nawaz Zaidi, Professor Zafar Iqbal Dean School of Arts, other faculty members and a large number of students who showed great interest in the discussion.

Kamran Lashari highlighted the tremendous work completed by WCLA for the restoration of Delhi Gate to Kotwali Chowk area and said that the second phase for the restoration of Bhati Gate site will begin shortly. He said the WCLA was working according to international standards and gave supreme importance to improving the life quality of local people. “Our projects are not just for restoration, but our main focus is on improving the people’s lot living around these global monuments”, he added.

For preservation of cultural traditions of historic Lahore, WCLA primarily focused on awareness initiatives through social mobilisation and completed infrastructure development projects, including widening of streets, removal of heavy load electricity wires, upgradation of drainage and water supply system and illumination of the buildings etc.