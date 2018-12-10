70th anniversary of HR Declaration marked

LAHORE: Marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) organised a public lecture by its honorary spokesperson and veteran human rights defender, IA Rehman.

Held at the Dorab Patel Auditorium here on Sunday, the event was attended widely by civil society, including students, lawyers, human rights activists and media persons. The theme of this lecture was to assess Pakistan’s performance during its third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in 2017. Under the auspices of the Human Rights Council, all member states are given the opportunity to declare what actions they have taken to improve the human rights situations in their countries and to meet their human rights obligations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the HRCP said that it is gravely concerned at the exponential rise in the number of recommendations Pakistan has received from its peers with respect to human rights concerns in the country. In 2008, it received 51 recommendations, of which it accepted 43 and rejected eight. At its second UPR in 2012, Pakistan received 167 recommendations, of which it accepted 126, “noted” 34 and rejected seven.

UK delegation: A delegation of prominent educational leaders from the United Kingdom visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the delegation included the leadership and other educational professionals from the University of Surrey, Oxford Brookes University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Open University, Royal Holloway, Cranfield University, University of Portsmouth, University of London, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, University of Central Lancashire, Magna Carta along with directors, and heads from the British Council.

LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad, deans from all five Schools at LUMS, staff from the office of marketing and communications were also present. The LUMS VC said this was the first of many more chapters ahead which would lead to many opportunities to work together.

The delegates visited different schools of the university with an aim to make international linkages stronger and better in all respects, especially in the field of education, research and exchange programmes. Strengthening mutual collaborations, increasing international, multidisciplinary and cross-cultural initiatives for students in both countries was also an important aim of the visit. The initiative will enhance cultural ties, build relationships and promote educational collaboration, training and research with strategic partners.

quackery: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed more than 7,200 quackery outlets since mid April. The PHC teams inspected 26,313 treatment centres and sealed 7,200 centres operated by quacks.

'Report: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has informed that the committee constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for preparation of a report regarding violations of building bylaws by private hospitals in Lahore will soon submit the report to the court. She was talking to journalists after visiting three private hospitals of the City.