Promoting tourism

The majority of the Pakistani people are of the view that the country has a lot of attractive tourist spots that, if maintained properly, can help promote tourism in the country. A large influx of foreign tourists is essential to increase the dwindling foreign exchange reserves. However, there is a need to analyse what steps we have taken to promote tourism in the country. What facilities are we offering to tourists? Do we have enough options of accommodation?

Do we have fast and reliable transport system which can help tourists to go from one place to the other? For example, in Karachi, there aren’t enough buses for residents. What steps will the Sindh government to meet the demand of tourists? Countries like Malaysia have a proper plan to cater to the need of tourists. Without a well-thought-out plan, Pakistan can never promote tourism in the country.

Jamal Shah

Karachi