World cannot afford to ignore HR violations: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that international community cannot afford to ignore human rights violations anywhere in the world and urged upon them to play their role in protecting inalienable rights of every human being.

In his message on the eve of Human Rights Day being observed worldwide tomorrow, Bilawal Bhutto said that upholding human rights was the only way this planet can have peace and prosperity in a cohesive environment.

He further said that despotic regimes and their puppet rulers were posing smearing threats to the protection of human rights adding that only democratic order can save societies infested with human inequalities and low respect to human rights.

“Today the humanity is in core need of respect and recognition of their rights, which are being violated everywhere in the world, particularly in countries where the people are ruled over by authoritarians and or where the democracy is controlled,” he added.

The PPP chairman pointed out that his party has always promoted and protected the human rights and its struggle for the cause has no match among any other political parties of the country.

Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established the Human Rights Ministry in Pakistan for the first time while Sindh led by the PPP set-up Human Rights Department, first-ever in any province of the country.

He further recalled that the PPP government has also commissioned a powerful Sindh Human Rights Commission for the purpose. Zardari pledged that his Party will continue to struggle for the basic human rights of every citizen without any discrimination and will vehemently condemn any violations in the country as well as the world over.