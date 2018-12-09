US diplomat, IIU rector discuss cooperation

Islamabad : US Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald called on Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his office on campus and discussed the issues pertaining to mutual interest and efforts for people to people contact between both countries through Lincoln's Corner.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner (LC) at IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the American Embassy.

It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Christopher Fitzgerald maintained that cultural events, English language learning and joint interaction programs at LC will keep having encouragement by the US embassy. He opined that the center is an imperative place to bring both nations closer through similarities of interests and objectives.

“Lincoln Corner Islamabad demonstrates the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United States and our shared commitment to fostering open dialogue through educational opportunities, said US Minister Counsellor.