close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

US diplomat, IIU rector discuss cooperation

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Islamabad : US Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald called on Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his office on campus and discussed the issues pertaining to mutual interest and efforts for people to people contact between both countries through Lincoln's Corner.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner (LC) at IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the American Embassy.

It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Christopher Fitzgerald maintained that cultural events, English language learning and joint interaction programs at LC will keep having encouragement by the US embassy. He opined that the center is an imperative place to bring both nations closer through similarities of interests and objectives.

“Lincoln Corner Islamabad demonstrates the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United States and our shared commitment to fostering open dialogue through educational opportunities, said US Minister Counsellor.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad