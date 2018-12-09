Faran sets up new Asian powerlifting record

LAHORE: Mustafa Faran Baig of Pakistan created new Asian record in Dead Lift with 232.5kg in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships at Mongolia. Mustafa won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal for Pakistan in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships being held at Ulaanbaatar, city of Mongolia. Mustafa participated in 93kg category of Sub-Juniors.

Results: Squat: Gold Medal: 190kg, Bench Press: Bronze Medal: 115kg and Dead Lift: Gold Medal (232.5kg a new Asian record) and total: silver medal: 537.5kg

Powerlifters from 27 countries participated at this mega event of Asian Powerlifting. Pakistan team will return home on December 12 at 05:00 am at Lahore airport.