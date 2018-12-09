Bus kills youth

LAHORE : A seventeen-year-old youth died after he fell from a moving bus in Asif Town on Saturday. He was identified as Akhtar, son of Ghulam Jaffar. It was reported that Akhtar was riding a bus when he slipped. He fell on the road and was dragged by the bus. As a result, he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was shifted to morgue.