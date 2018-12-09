Newborn found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A newborn girl was found dead at a garbage heap in the Iqbal Town area on Saturday. Police have removed the body to mortuary.
Two die: Two men lost their lives in different road accidents here on Saturday. Victims Shakeel and Hafizullah were killed in the road accidents in the Raiwind area and Manga Mandi area, respectively. The bodies have been removed to morgue.
