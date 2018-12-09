Aiwan-e-Sadr doors opened for public

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented happening, the doors of the Aiwan-e-Sadr were opened Saturday to the public for the first time in the country's history to give them access to the public building.

In a rare scene, people from all walks of life, including men, women, children, youth and elders were seen roaming around the lush green lawns of the President House and different sections of the building what had been an unimaginable for them in the past.

President Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Samina Alvi welcomed the people to Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During interaction with the people, the president mixed up with the people and told media on the occasion that the adjacent parks of the Presidency would also be opened to public besides displaying the relics to the visitors. He said that he wanted to bridge the gap between the government and the people.

Many of the visitors shook hand with the president while many youngsters grabbed the opportunity to take selfies with the Head of the State. The president was also seen patting the children to show affection.

The decision to open the doors of Aiwan-e-Sadr was taken in pursuance of the government’s policy to give the people access to public buildings.

The people felt amused while having the opportunity to enter and roam around the President House without any hassle.

The president said since morning, around 8,000 to 10,000 people had visited the Aiwan-e-Sadr and thanked them for maintaining the discipline during the activity. The president said that the President House would remain open for the study tours of the educational institutions.

To a question, the president said being a symbol of the federation and apolitical, he was not against anyone. He also dispelled the impression that the step to open the Presidency was taken to divert public attention from the challenges confronting the country.

The visitors were allowed to enter the building from 0900 hours to 1600 hours after showing their national identity cards to the security staff.