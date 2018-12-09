close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
A long way to go

December 9, 2018

The American system of democracy and governance is precisely a tuned one with near-perfect responsibilities and roles assigned to its participants. There is a clear system of command, control and succession in the US. This is what makes the country a great nation and we are already observing it in the case of China, which is pre-destined to becoming a great power in the near future. In the case of Pakistan, it is hoped that as we develop as a responsible and mature nation, there will be crystal clear equations of power and responsibilities assigned to executives in charge of running the country.

No one will shy away from his or her national duties as laid down in the constitution. For instance, in response to the massive rupee devaluation, the prime minister shouldn’t have said that he wasn’t aware of the fluctuations in the dollar rate. If we want to walk on the path to progress, we must continue to develop our political and socio-economic system of governance.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

