Working for Pakistan

While most of us prefer to criticise government for all the wrong which is in our country, some people actually take things in their hands and contribute towards making the country a better place to live. These people do not cast a slur upon the government. Instead they are serving the nation and making their presence valuable. There are several not-for profit organisations being run by the youth of Pakistan and functioning day and night within their resources to make the country better. All these people are well–informed and patriotic.

The Pakistani people must take steps to help these organisations in their mission and make the country a better place to live.

Durr e Sameen

Karachi.