Sufi poets messengers of peace, cosmic fraternity: VC

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Friday said Sufi poets were messengers of tolerance, peace, cosmic fraternity and purified love.

Chairing a literary sitting with renowned poet Rehana Qamar at the New Senate Hall, UAF, the VC urged the youth to get knowledge of the poetry and message of Sufi poets.

He said spiritual poets Shah Hussain, Sultan Bahu, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, Baba Farid Ganj-e-Shakar, Mian Mohammad Bakhsh, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Shah Murad, and Pir Mehr Ali Shah spread the message of love in Punjab. He siad it was an honour for the Punjabi language that such big poets wrote their poetry in Punjabi language.

He lamented we collectively could not promote the message of Sufi poets. The VC said the varsity was taking measures to promote culture of reading and understanding the message of the sufi poets.

Renowned Poetess Rehana Qamar said poetry was a blessing under which we can effectively communicate the message in a beautiful manner.

Dr Shahzad Basra termed the Sufis scholars who preached love of God, of His prophets and of humanity. He said we have to transfer sufis’ narrative and thoughts to new generation.

Deputy Registrar Public Relations and Publication UAF Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari stressed the need of promoting sufis’ messages and literature to students of modern era.