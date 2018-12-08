Violence against women: Seminar speakers ask govt to implement Police Act

MANSEHRA: The speakers at a seminar on Friday asked the government to implement the Police Act 2017 in letter and spirit to end violence against women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The domestic and sexual violence against women has increased with the passage of time as the existing laws are not being implemented in letter and spirit,” Sobia Irum, the regional manager of non-governmental organization Khwendo Kor, told the seminar.

The representatives of civil society, local governments, lawyers, clerics, journalists and members of the District Commission on the Status of Women were present.

Sobia Irum said that international community has been observing the Sixteen Days of Activism against gender-based violence from November 25 to December 10 this year. She said the event was part of the movement to sensitize all segments of society to play their due role against these evils being committed against marginalized segments of the society.

District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam said that all segments of society should play a role in curbing violence against women.

“The crime against women has increased in recent years,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the District Commission on Status of Women Sajida Tabassum said the government had set up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women through an act but the commission couldn’t achieve its desired results.