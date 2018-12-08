NAB chairman takes honesty oath from officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Friday took oath from the NAB officers and officials for conduct of inquiries and investigations absolutely on merit and as per law.

“It was first time that all the officials of the NAB conducting the inquires and investigations took an oath for doing their duties honestly and on merit without coming into any pressure. The oath which the officers and officials of the NAB has taken reads, “I……made a pledge that I will always speak truth, will perform my duty honestly, to the best of my ability. I will not indulge into the corruption and will not allow anyone to do corruption. I will work with dedication for the betterment of my country and its institutions. I will help the honest, hardworking and truthful people. I will be punctual and will keep the promises. I pledge to follow the oath.”