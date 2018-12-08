close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Punjab bans recruitments in grade 1-16

Top Story

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a ban on all recruitments from grade 1 to 16 on Friday.

According to the notification, recruitments in grade 17 and above through the Public Service Commission will be exempted.

The Health Department was also allowed to recruit doctors and paramedical staff as of initial recruitment till regular recruitment is made.

However, the standing committee of the cabinet on Finance and Development will take up the matter of relaxation of the ban on recruitment on case to case basis. The cabinet in its meeting dated 31st August had decided to impose a ban on all recruitments. The matter was again placed in the cabinet meeting on 23rd September 2018 and above-mentioned decisions were made.

