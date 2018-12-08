close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Five drug peddlers held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

SIALKOT: The police Friday arrested five drug peddlers with 13 kg hashish from them.

Naikapura police arrested accused Faisal Iqbal from Maskeenpura with 4.12 kg hashish, accused Sajjad from Imam Sahib Chowk with 2.4 kg hashish, accused Waheed from Islamabad Chowk with 3.6 kg hashish and accused Shahid Hameed from Ramgarha with 2.52 kg hashish. Cantonment police arrested accused Shamas from Bharath village with 1.28 kg hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Three POWER THIEVES HELD: Police on the report of Gepco officials Friday arrested three power thieves.

Kotli Loharan police arrested accused Shabbir Hussain from Saido Behlool village. Bambanwala police arrested accused Abdul Waheed and accused Imran from Othian village.

