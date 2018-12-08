PRU’s coaching courses get under way

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) is Organising Level I and Level II coaching (strength and conditioning) courses here in Lahore. The Level I one-day course has already been held while the ongoing Level II course conclude on December 9. Head coach from Singapore Rugby, Thomas James along with Lewis Chua are here to conduct these courses.

Lectures are being held at a local hotel while training sessions are to be conducted PRU Academy in Lahore Cantonment. PRU Chairmen Fawzi Khawaja in this connection said that PRU is making all efforts to raise standard coaching and refereeing in the country. Participants of the Level I courses are: Mohsin Khan, M Abdullah, M Abbas, Ehsan, Arsalan Elahi M Babar, Ali Raza. Participants for Level II course are Shakeel Ahmad (PRU), M Ilyas, M Ashraf, M Imran, Hassan Mukhtar Shah, Tariq Munir, Abdul Muqeet, Ali Haider, Mohsin Aziz, Umer Islam and Shazia Shabbir.