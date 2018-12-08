Facility for S Punjab traders

LAHORE: To facilitate the inhabitants of Southern Punjab, the provincial government has decided to receive the fine imposed on outlet owners by the Punjab Food Authority in the local banks. Previously, the food businessmen had to come to Lahore to deposit the fine imposed by the PFA but with the efforts of Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari, Special Assistant to CM on Food, now their fine could be deposited to the branches of a local bank.