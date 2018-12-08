close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Cleanliness awareness drive

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company Friday organised cleanliness awareness drive in the city.

A camp awareness activity was arranged at Lakshmi Chowk, UC-171, to sensitise the citizens about keeping their surroundings clean. Albayrak team along with sanitary workers distributed awareness pamphlets among the children, rickshaw drivers, motorbike riders and pedestrians requesting them to avoid littering on the roads and to ensure the use of waste bins for disposing of garbage. An awareness walk was also arranged.

