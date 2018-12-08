close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Two arrested, arms seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

LAHORE : Shalimar police arrested two men and seized illegal arms from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Yasar and Ramzan. Meanwhile, Gujjarpura police arrested seven men on gambling charges. The accused were identified as Shahid, Waseem, Bilal, Zahid, Umar, Haider and Kashif.

