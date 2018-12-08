Two arrested, arms seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Shalimar police arrested two men and seized illegal arms from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Yasar and Ramzan. Meanwhile, Gujjarpura police arrested seven men on gambling charges. The accused were identified as Shahid, Waseem, Bilal, Zahid, Umar, Haider and Kashif.
