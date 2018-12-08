MPs asked to file yearly asset statements by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the parliamentarians to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities by December 31st.

According to an official of ECP, the Commission has asked the members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities by due date including spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B.

He said this is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, under which the members of the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are required to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities including of spouse and dependent children.

He said the prescribed forms are available, free of cost, from the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad and offices of Provincial Election Commissioners in each province. Forms have already been sent to the Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of all the four provincial assemblies to facilitate the members, he added. He said prescribed forms can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.